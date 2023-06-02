WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of shooting and killing his 2-year-old daughter last year before turning the gun on himself has been ordered to stand trial.

Seninta Parks was bound over on all counts, including murder and weapons charges, following a preliminary hearing Friday.

An undated photo of Khalise Brewer. (Courtesy Lanae Brewer)

Police say Parks killed his daughter, Khalise Brewer, on Feb. 9, 2022, at his home on Meyer Avenue between Porter and 28th Streets in Wyoming. Khalise lived with her mother but was visiting her father at the time of the shooting. Parks was hospitalized after apparently shooting himself but survived.

Several people testified at the preliminary hearing, including Khalise’s mother. She said when she Facetimed Parks before the shooting, she could see a gun in frame behind him.

“He was laying down, Khalise was on the ground and the gun was behind his head,” Kambria Brewer explained. “I asked him why he had it out so close to Khalise. And then I said I was going to go pick her up.”

She said he did not remove the gun. She did not ultimately go get Khalise.

Parks’ cousin also took the stand to describe arriving home to a large police presence and a bloody scene.

Last summer, Parks was deemed not competent to stand trial. After treatment, he was found competent in May. That means it was decided he is capable of understanding the charges against him and assisting in his own defense, which he has a right to do.