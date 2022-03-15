WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A Wyoming man shot and killed in his apartment on Sunday had tried strangling his girlfriend twice in the last two years, records show.

In one case, the girlfriend told police she armed herself with a pair of scissors to defend herself.

Now, the girlfriend, Sakina Muhammad, is at the Kent County jail, identified as the Wyoming Police Department’s only person of interest in the death of her boyfriend, Kwan Winston, 27.

An undated courtesy photo of Sakina Muhammad.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said he expects to make a decision on possible charges on Wednesday.

Winston, who died in the shooting at his apartment on Taft Avenue SW, had recently pleaded no contest to trying to strangle Muhammad twice — once in March 2020 and again in January, court records and police reports show.

In the 2020 attack, a police report shows, she picked up a pair of scissors to defend herself after he put her in a “choke hold.” Court records show she “lost air and explained seeing ‘stars’ after nearly losing consciousness.”

In the January 2022 case, she accused Winston of using his hands two separate times to try to strangle her. She told police she had to pry his fingers from her neck.

The girlfriend told police she called 911 but that Winston grabbed her phone and threw it out the window. Police said records confirmed the 911 call and that 911 operators were unable to reach the victim when they called back.

Records show the couple also had a violent run-in with a man they didn’t know.

Ahmad Saleh told News 8 he didn’t know the couple when he encountered them at the Secretary of State’s office in Rogers Plaza in March 2021. Saleh said he had taken his daughter to get her first driver’s license.

“She was very excited. I was excited for her,” he said.

But, he said, a woman later identified as Sakina Muhammad, who was pregnant, loudly accused his daughter of cutting in line.

“I just told her, ‘This is a 16-year-old; you shouldn’t be cussing and talking like that,'” he recalled.

As dad and daughter were leaving, still inside the plaza, Muhammad’s boyfriend, later identified as Winston, confronted them.

“‘You talking to my girlfriend like that?'” Saleh recalled Winston saying.

Winston then pulled out a gun and threatened him before leaving with his girlfriend, he said.

Winston was supposed to be sentenced on March 28 for the assaults on the girlfriend and for the Rogers Plaza assault.

But late Sunday, the girlfriend’s parents called police to report she’d been in a domestic dispute with Winston. Police found Winston shot to death in the couple’s apartment on Taft Avenue SW. They identified Muhammad as their only person of interest.