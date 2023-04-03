GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The man killed in a wrong-way crash on US-131 in metro Grand Rapids Sunday morning was a pastor who had worked with several local churches.

Dean Elliott, 63, of Byron Center, was killed around 8:30 a.m. Sunday when a vehicle headed south in the northbound lanes near Burton Street hit his car head-on.

The wrong-way driver, a 30-year-old Grand Rapids man whose name was not released, was hospitalized in critical condition. Michigan State Police said alcohol was believed to have been involved.

There have been nine wrong-way crashes in Kent County since January 2022, five of which were on US-131 near Grand Rapids. Last month, three people were seriously injured in one such crash.

Exit ramps are marked to try to keep drivers from entering the wrong way. The Michigan Department of Transportation has also installed sensor-activated LED lights that flash to warn drivers they’re going the wrong way at certain ramps. When they are triggered, MDOT workers notify police.

In a statement released Monday, MDOT said it is “constantly trying to improve and supplement the system to increase safety.”

“Over the years and throughout the state, we’ve implemented measures to prevent wrong way drivers and we will continue to do so,” the statement continued. “We’ve installed additional wrong way signage, adjusted the height of wrong way signs, added reflective delineators, and installed wrong-way detection systems. All interchanges are peppered with large red and white signs that say WRONG WAY DO NOT ENTER.”

It said the sensor light systems were in place at the US-131 exit ramps to Hall and Wealthy streets in Grand Rapids, as well as at Stadium Drive in Kalamazoo and the exit from I-94 to Dickman Road in Battle Creek. It said it has plans to add more “when funding becomes available.”

On Sunday, MSP was still working to determine where the wrong-way driver entered the highway.

MDOT added that “the only common factor with these types of crashes is that the driver has been impaired in some way.”