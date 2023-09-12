CALEDONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — The man killed Monday in a crash near Cedar Springs was a recent Caledonia High School graduate, the school district confirmed.

Elijah Holt, 18, was a member of the high school’s class of 2023, Caledonia Community Schools said in a Tuesday afternoon statement.

“Elijah’s passing will leave a void for many and there will be times in the days and weeks ahead that will be trying,” the district said. It offered students and their family members care from a dedicated student support team, as well as access to a free student assistance program with Pine Rest.

The fatal crash happened around 7 a.m. Monday in Solon Township on southbound US-131, north of 17 Mile Road. A car went off the road and hit a tree, according to Michigan State Police.

MSP did not release his name Monday.