A man was killed in a Feb. 20, 2023, crash on northbound US-131 near mile marker 296. (Courtesy of the Michigan State Police)

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A 19-year-old man was killed in a Monday morning crash on northbound US-131 in Walker.

Around 7 a.m., troopers with the Michigan State Police found a crashed vehicle on northbound US-131 near mile marker 196.

Troopers began life-saving measures on the driver, a 19-year-old man from Cedar Springs, but he died at the hospital. His name has not been released.

MSP said it appears that the man’s vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MSP Grand Rapids Post at 616.866.4411.

The crash remains under investigation.