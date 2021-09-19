Man killed in motorcycle crash near Kent City

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person has died after a motorcycle crash in northern Kent County early Sunday morning.

It happened around 2:35 p.m. in Tyrone Township on 17 Mile Road near Tyrone Avenue.

Michigan State Police said a 2003 Harley Davidson was driving east on 17 Mile Road when it went off the road at a high rate of speed and hit a sign. The motorcyclist, a 43-year-old man of Lakeview, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time. His name is being withheld at this time, MSP said.

It is currently unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash. Additional details were not immediately available.

The MSP Grand Rapids Post is investigating the crash. Several surrounding agencies assisted at the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Michigan State Police at 616.866.4411.