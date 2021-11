KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A worker was killed in an industrial accident at a Kentwood plant Wednesday morning.

It happened around 6:25 a.m. at Ventra Grand Rapids in the area of 32nd Street SE near Breton Road.

Kentwood police say Moses Kur, 37, of Kentwood, was injured while working on a machine. He died as a result of his injuries.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.