The scene of a crash on S. Division Avenue at 56th Street in Kentwood. (April 19, 2023)

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a crash in Kentwood Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on S. Division Avenue at Nancy Street, south of 54th Street.

Kentwood police said the man was riding motorized bike when he was hit by a northbound pickup truck. The man died at the scene.

Police did not immediately release information about the man’s identity.

The driver of the truck wasn’t injured.

The crash is under investigation and the Kentwood Police Department asks anyone with information to contact the Kentwood Police Department Detective Bureau at 616.656.6604. Tips can also be submitted through Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.