The scene of a crash on Bailey Drive in Vergennes Township on Aug. 22, 2022.

VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash north of Lowell Monday morning.

It happened before 8:30 a.m. on Bailey Drive NE near Cumberland Avenue NE in Vergennes Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says a westbound car drifted of the road and hit a tree.

The driver, a 52-year-old Ada Township man, died at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.