BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed during a possible attempted robbery near an ATM in Byron Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday that a motorist reported hearing a gunshot while driving on Division Avenue south of M-6.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 50-year-old Kentwood man in a pickup truck with a gunshot wound in the Russ’ Restaurant parking lot in Gaines Township. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators believe the shooting happened across the street near the Huntington Bank ATM in Byron Township.

No suspect information was released.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.