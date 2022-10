WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died at a truck parts supplier in Wyoming in what police called a workplace accident.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. at Weller Truck Parts on Gezon Parkway near Burlingame Avenue in Wyoming, according to Wyoming Police. An employee was killed in a workplace accident, police said. They did not say exactly what happened.

The identity of the man has not been released by police.

The death is under investigation.