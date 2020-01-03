Man killed in 2-car crash near Cedar Springs

NELSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Kent County Thursday.

It happened around 6:50 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Northland Drive NE and 16 Mile Road in Nelson Township, south of Cedar Springs.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said a 2007 Ford Focus was trying to turn left onto 16 Mile Road from northbound Northland Drive when it was struck by a southbound SUV.

The driver of the Focus, who the sheriff’s office identified as 31-year-old Scott Latsch of Holton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the SUV, a 28-year-old Cedar Springs man, was not injured.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616.632.6100.