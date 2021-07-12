Man killed after garage door failure near Kent City

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed after a garage door fell on him at a rural property in northwest Kent County Monday evening, deputies said.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. in Tyrone Township on 22nd Mile Road NW near Kenowa Avenue, where the township airport previously was.  

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department said 18-year-old Jordan Kamp of Walker was with two friends on a rural property with a large outbuilding with a hanger garage-style door.

The garage door had a mechanical failure and fell on the victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several surrounding agencies responded to the scene.

