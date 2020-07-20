Man injured in crash on I-96

GRAND RAPDIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man had to be extracted from his car after a crash Monday morning in Grand Rapids Township, troopers say.

It happened around 8 a.m. on westbound I-96 near Cascade Road.

The Michigan State Police say a car hit the back of a large trailer that was being towed by a pickup truck. At the time, troopers say traffic was congested.

The driver of the car, a 60-year-old man, had to be extracted from his car. He was taken to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Westbound I-96 was closed for about two hours. It reopened around 10 a.m.

Authorities do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.