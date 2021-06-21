Man in serious condition after crash involving semi in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A person is in serious condition after a crash involving a pick-up truck and a semi in Kentwood Monday morning, police said.

It happened just before 9 a.m. on Breton Road SE just south of 29th Street SE.

A pick-up truck was driving south on Breton Road when it hit a semi that was leaving a nearby business, the Kentwood Police Department said.

The driver of the pick-up truck was pinned inside the vehicle. The driver was removed from the vehicle and taken to the hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.