WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition when he was injured in a fire at a Wyoming apartment complex Tuesday evening, police say.

First responders were called to Swiss Valley Apartments on Burlingame Avenue near Prairie Parkway around 6:10 p.m. for reports of a fire, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

Arriving officers saw smoke coming from the building and firefighters entered to find an unresponsive man inside. They treated him on scene and then he was transferred to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

It is unclear how the fire started but fire investigators with Wyoming Department of Public Safety are looking into it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wyoming Deputy Chief of Public Safety Kip Snyder at 616.530.7329 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or 866.774.2345.