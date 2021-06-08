Man in custody after stabbing in Grandville

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of stabbing another man in Grandville Tuesday afternoon has been taken into custody, police said.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. on 28th Street SW near Ivanrest Avenue SW.

The Grandville Police Department says a 37-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

The suspect and victim knew each other, according to police.

After the stabbing, police said the suspect took off on foot. He was taken into custody shortly after. His identity has not yet been released.

The Walker and Wyoming police departments assisted at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Grandville Police Department tipline 616.538.6110, option 2. Anonymous tips can be sent to Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.