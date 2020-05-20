Man implicates his brother in murder of Renee Pagel

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michael Pagel pleaded guilty to the stabbing murder of his estranged wife, Renee Pagel in August 2006. He faces 25 years to life in prison.

But his plea to second-degree murder in Kent County District Court Wednesday included the accusation that he hired his brother to actually stab his wife, giving him an alibi that worked for 13 years.

Michael Pagel said he and his brother planned the murder, talking several times where Michael Pagel provided his brother with the details of where to find their victim.

Michael Pagel claimed he was not present when the actual murder took place.

A courtesy file photo of Renee Pagel.

Renee Pagel, a 41-year-old teacher and mother of three, was found murdered in her bed on Aug. 5, 2006.

In a joint statement from the Kent County prosecutor and sheriff’s offices, authorities said they could not verify Michael Pagel’s claims but that they were actively investigating.

With the plea, 55-year-old Michael Pagel has the possibility of parole after 25 years. He is set to be sentenced on June 29.

