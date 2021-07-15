Man hurt after East Beltline crash in GR Township

Authorities respond to the scene of a crash in Grand Rapids Township on July 15, 2021. (Courtesy: Michigan State Police)

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was hurt after a crash in Grand Rapids Township Thursday night, troopers said.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. on East Beltline Avenue south of 4 Mile Road.

An 18-year-old man of Rockford was going north on East Beltline when he hit the back of a flatbed trailer hauling pallets, Michigan State Police said. The trailer was turning into an industrial drive.

The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.

The driver of the pallet truck was not hurt.

Alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, troopers said.

Several surrounding agencies responded to the scene.