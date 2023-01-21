GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 22-year-old man is in the hospital following an early Saturday morning shooting in Gaines Township.

Around 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the Grand Village Mobile Home Park after multiple neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

When deputies arrived, they didn’t find any victims.

Around 2 a.m., deputies learned that a 22-year-old Gaines Township man had arrived at St. Mary’s Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. His condition is unknown.

Detectives learned that after the man was shot, he drove off with some other people and was chased by the shooters. The suspects shot at the victim’s vehicle while heading north on US-131. The man’s vehicle became disabled and stopped at Hall Street and US-131. Once stopped, a passerby found the man and drove him to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said that while this shooting does present a danger to the public, deputies believe the two groups know each other and specifically met Saturday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

The shooting remains under investigation.