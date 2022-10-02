WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was taken to the hospital Saturday after a male’s body was pulled from the water and his pulse CPR.

Around 1 p.m., officers from the Walker Police Department were sent to Millennium Park, located at 1415 Maynard Ave. SW, after a body was pulled from the water.

Police said CPR was performed and the male’s pulse returned. It’s unclear if he was an adult or child.

He was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

It’s unclear what led up to him being pulled from the water, but police said nothing appears to be suspicious.

This incident remains under investigation.