PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in the hospital after he was hit while crossing a road north of Grand Rapids Thursday evening.

Around 6 p.m., deputies with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office were sent to 4 Mile Road NE near Plainfield Avenue NE after receiving reports that a person was hit.

The sheriff’s office said that a 60-year-old man was crossing 4 Mile Road and was hit by a passing vehicle while standing in the left turn lane.

The man was taken to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said. The extent of his injuries is unknown. He was last listed in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.