Man hit while crossing Division Ave. seriously injured Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police surround the area where a man was hit by a car while crossing Division Avenue just north of 48th Street in Kentwood. (July 30, 2018) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police surround the area where a man was hit by a car while crossing Division Avenue just north of 48th Street in Kentwood. (July 30, 2018) [ + - ]

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Kentwood police are investigating a crash that seriously injured a pedestrian.

It happened around 6:25 a.m. Monday on S. Division Avenue just north of 48th Street SE.

The car was traveling north when it hit the 51-year-old man, authorities told 24 Hour News 8. It’s unclear if he was using the crosswalk.

Officers say the pedestrian was taken to Metro Health Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. The driver was not injured.

The crash temporarily shut down a portion of Division Avenue; the roadway has since reopened.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kentwood police at 616.698.6561 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.