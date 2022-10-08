KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was hit and killed in a Friday evening crash near CenterPoint Mall.

Around 8:40 p.m., officers with the Grand Rapids police department were sent to East Beltline Avenue just north of 28th Street for a crash involving a pedestrian.

Responding officers learned that a 63-year-old man was hit by a passing vehicle while crossing East Beltline Avenue near East Mall Drive. The man was taken to the hospital where he died. His name has not been released.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators, GRPD said.

Anyone with information on this crash is encouraged to contact the Traffic Unit at 616.456.3771.

The crash remains under investigation.