Man hit, killed in Wyoming; police looking for driver

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A Wyoming man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle Friday night. Police are now looking for the driver.

Around 8:20 p.m., officers with the Wyoming Department of Public Safety were sent to to 32nd Street near Badger Avenue SW after receiving reports that a pedestrian had been hit.

Officers report that 62-year-old Kenneth Turpeau of Wyoming was critically injured when they arrived. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The vehicle that his Turpeau did not stop at the scene, the department of public safety said. Witnesses described the potential suspect vehicle as a white or cream color smaller style SUV. It was last seen driving south on Woodward Avenue. No other identifying features of the vehicle or driver were given.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety said officers will be out canvassing the area looking for information to assist in solving the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.