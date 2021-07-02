Man hit, killed by vehicle in Cascade Township

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in Cascade Township.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of 36th Street and Cascade Road.

Police on scene told News 8 that a man was killed in the crash. His name has not been released.

It’s unknown what led to the crash or if anyone has been arrested.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6357 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.