Man heads to prison for Algoma Township robbery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who robbed a northern Kent County gas station in August will spend five to 60 years in prison.

Daniel Morris was sentenced Thursday at the Kent County Circuit Court after he and another man robbed a JH Family Store and Mobil gas station in Algoma Township.

Morris was wearing a bandana, covering his face as he robbed the store at gunpoint on Aug. 22, police say. He was arrested six days later near Jackson by Michigan State Police.

Photo from surveillance video of a robbery at a store in Algoma Township. (Aug. 22, 2019)

No one was hurt, but the suspects were able to get away with cash and cigarettes.

The second suspect, Brandon Gilley, was arrested Sept. 9.

Gilley will be in court Nov. 25 for a status conference.