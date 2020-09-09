Man guilty but mentally ill in murder of in-laws

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who beat his in-laws to death in their bed two years ago has been found guilty but mentally ill.

Judge Joseph Rossi pronounced the verdict in two counts of first-degree murder against Nathan Board as a bench trial concluded Wednesday.

Ted and Patty Syrek, 66 and 62, were murdered in their home east of Caledonia in September 2018 while their daughter and Board were in the midst of a divorce.

In a jailhouse interview with News 8 in April 2019, Board said he got along well with his in-laws and declined to comment on his divorce.

But court documents show Board admitted to investigators that he killed his in-laws, driving to their home in the night, entering the home using a hideaway key and then bludgeoning them with a hammer.

Board, 35, has bipolor disorder, his wife told investigators.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 5.