A 2020 photo of Stephen Launsburry, courtesy of Michigan Department of Corrections.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man who abducted and killed a pregnant Kent County Jail clerk in 1993 when he was a teen was re-sentenced Thursday to 40-60 years in prison.

Stephen N. Launsburry was originally sentenced to life without parole for the murder of Kristy M. Couch, but mandatory life sentences for juveniles was ruled unconstitutional in 2012.

Kent County Circuit Court Judge Mark A. Trusock on Thursday also sentenced Launsburry to a mandatory two-year term for felony firearm.

Now 46, Launsburry will get credit for the nearly three decades he has already served. He is being held at the Muskegon Correctional Facility.

A co-defendant, 47-year-old Gregory Wines, was earlier resentenced to a term of years and was released on parole last summer.

Launsburry, then 16, and Wines, 17 at the time, abducted and murdered Couch, who was four months pregnant with her first child.

The pair feigned car trouble when Couch picked them up near the jail, where she worked as a bonding clerk. They forced her, at gunpoint, to drive to a southwest side railyard, where Launsburry shot her twice in the head.

Couch was found the following morning. She died Nov 30, 1993, four days after being shot.

Launsburry and Wines were arrested in Illinois driving the victim’s 1993 Mazda.