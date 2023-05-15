GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been sentenced to probation after a bank robbery near Rockford in August, court records show.

Bryan Greenwood of Cadillac was sentenced Monday to three years of probation with credit for 260 days spent in the Kent County jail. He will also have to pay fines and court costs. Greenwood pled guilty to attempted bank robbery in March.

The attempted robbery happened Aug. 27 at Fifth Third Bank on 10 Mile Road near Belmont Avenue in Algoma Township. Deputies say he did not imply he had a weapon. They say no one was hurt.

Law enforcement searched the area for Greenwood and arrested him the next day at a Wexford County home.