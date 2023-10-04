GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man will spend years on probation after an alcohol-involved crash that seriously injured a bicyclist.

For operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, Paul Eastway, of Grand Haven, was sentenced to three years on probation and two days in jail, with credit for time served. He must also pay standard costs, as well as $1,200 restitution to the victim.

The crash happened April 15 in Sparta Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said the bicyclist, a 36-year-old man from Sparta, was seriously hurt and sustained broken bones.

The bicycle that was struck in a hit-and-run crash on N. Division Avenue near Sparta on April 15, 2023. (Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

The driver left the scene after the crash, but he later came forward, telling investigators he thought he hit a deer.

According to deputies, Eastway had been drinking at the Sparta Moose Lodge just before the crash.