Man gets prison for shaking, killing baby

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who shook his 3-month-old, leading to the boy’s death, is headed to a state prison.

Matthew Doyle was sentenced to between 17.5 and 30 years for second-degree murder.

According to authorities, the baby, Sebastian Doyle, was injured November 2018 at a home on College Avenue SE south of M-6 in Gaines Township, south of Grand Rapids.

When the baby was taken to the hospital, doctors discovered blood on his brain which they said was caused by “shaken baby syndrome.” It was also determined that the cause of death was a traumatic brain injury.

Court documents show that Doyle admitted to investigators that he shook his baby the same day the boy was injured and two weeks before that.

Documents also show that family members told investigators that Doyle had “anger issues” and did not handle stress well. They also said they’ve heard him yell at the baby before the incident.

On Oct. 7, Doyle pleaded guilty to first-degree child abuse and second-degree murder. A second count of child abuse and another homicide charge were dismissed.