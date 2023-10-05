GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man will serve decades in prison for stabbing and killing a man in Kentwood two years ago.

Paris Louis Lane was sentenced Thursday to between 37.5 and 56.25 years in prison. He received credit for 738 days served.

Lane previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Jacorian White.

Both men were 19 when the stabbing happened in Kentwood on Sept. 28, 2021. Police said at the time that a fight broke out and White was stabbed and killed. Another person also sustained wounds to the arms.

Lane was sentenced according to the terms of a plea agreement.