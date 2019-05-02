Man gets life in prison for Wyoming murder Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Willie Bryant Jr. (second from left) sits next to his attorneys during his trial for murder in Kent County Circuit Court on March 14, 2019. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An undated courtesy photo of Shannon Schoen. [ + - ]

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who shot and killed a woman at a Wyoming gas station last year will spend the rest of his life in prison.

On Thursday, Willie Bryant Jr. was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He was also sentenced to between 60 and 100 years for armed robbery and two additional years for a weapons charge.

In March, a jury found Byrant, 34, guilty of the crimes linked to the May 2018 death of 48-year-old Shannon Rozanski-Schoen, a mother of four who was shot and killed at the 28th Street gas station where she worked. Bryant fled after the shooting, prompting a manhunt that lasted all day and ended when he was arrested at a Grand Rapids McDonald's.

During his four-day trial, jurors saw surveillance video from inside the gas station that showed his face.

Also Thursday, Bryant received two sentences of between 25 and 100 years each for armed robbery and attempted murder in connection to another shooting that happened in Grand Rapids the day before the murder. In that case, he shot then-55-year-old Annette Vaught three times, including in the face. She was seriously wounded, but survived.

He was also suspected of a third shooting that happened in the days leading up to the murder in which a couple was wounded. Grand Rapids police said they had been looking for him before Rozanski-Schoen was killed.