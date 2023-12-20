GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kent County man will spend time in jail for the shooting death of a 2-year-old Kentwood boy in May.

Markus Nevills Jr., 23, was sentenced Wednesday to at least 18 months behind bars for the death of Ki’Aire McCoy.

“I just wish I was paying attention way more that day,” Nevills said. “It eats at my soul every day.”

Investigators said Nevills had been living with his girlfriend, Ki’Aire’s mother, at a Kentwood apartment complex. One night, police said he left a loaded pistol in the couch tucked between a cushion and an armrest.

Ki’Aire later found the gun and shot himself in the head. The toddler died at the hospital.

According to court documents, Nevills admitted he wasn’t paying attention because he was “zoned out,” high on marijuana and scrolling on his phone.

“I’m sorry for not being more responsible than I should have been,” Nevills said Wednesday.

Nevills’ attorney asked for a sentence of no more than a year in jail, saying he hadn’t violated any of his bond conditions and had been working full-time since the toddler’s death.

“He’s truly remorseful and understands the enormity of his actions, or lack of actions in the sense,” his attorney said.

Nevills was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter, but a plea deal brought that charge down to second-degree child abuse.

On Wednesday, Kent County Circuit Judge Paul Denenfeld called the case “a tragedy” that appears to have been an accident. He told Nevills he would give him the lightest jail sentence appropriate for the situation.

“I don’t think there’s any evidence that Mr. Nevills was anything other than significantly negligent,” the judge said. “I don’t think he ever intended for this child to find that gun. Certainly I don’t believe he intended that the child end up dying from the wound. But there is a dead child here, and that makes it difficult for the court as to what a fair and reasonable sentence in the court is.”

Denenfeld told Nevills he believes he regrets what happened.

“But unfortunately, a 2-year-old is no longer with us, and I think you get the enormity of that,” the judge said.

The second-degree child abuse charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, but the judge said he would honor the plea deal that called for a sentence between 12 and 24 months.

The safe gun storage issue has been felt throughout Grand Rapids this year. Young students were found with guns multiple times at Grand Rapids Public Schools. Some of them were elementary students, taking guns that weren’t properly secured at home.

In May, GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom told News 8 that Ki’Aire’s death in Kentwood could have been prevented.

“That’s just totally avoidable with just simple measures to keep your guns safe out of the hands of kids, and a 2-year-old would still be alive today,” he said.

A few months after Winstrom took over as police chief in 2022, a 13-year-old was shot and killed in the West Grand neighborhood while playing with a gun that wasn’t secured. The boy’s grandfather who owned the gun was later sentenced to jail time.

“It is so easy to prevent these tragedies which we see on a regular basis just simply by a gun lock, keeping the guns in a safe,” Winstrom said in May.