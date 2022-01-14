Man gets jail for deadly 2017 crash in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A man will serve jail time for causing a crash that killed two people in Wyoming in 2017.

Irsan Menkovic, 31, was sentenced Thursday to a year in jail and five years of probation.

The crash happened Nov. 5, 2017, on Clyde Park Avenue near 52nd Street. Menkovic was behind the wheel when a car jumped the curb and hit a fire hydrant and then tree. The car split in half. The two back seat passengers were thrown from the vehicle and killed.

Menkovic was charged with the crash in February 2020. Police said charges were delayed because he was so severely injured in the crash and because one of the passengers who survived left the country.

Menkovic pleaded no contest in December 2021.