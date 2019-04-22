Man gets decades in prison for deadly Kent Co. crash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A July 17, 2018 booking photo of Joseph Hileski. (Kent County Sheriff's Office)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A habitual offender who fled a hospital after causing a Kent County crash that killed a motorcyclist will spend up to three decades in prison.

A 17th Circuit Court judge Thursday sentenced Joseph Hileski to 17 to 30 years in prison in connection to the July 17 crash that killed 35-year-old Jacob Craft. Police say Hileski ran a red light at Wilson Avenue and Leonard Street NW in Walker, hitting Craft’s motorcycle.

After the crash, Hileski was taken to the hospital, where his jaw was wired shut. He then took off, leading to a search and his eventual recapture.

Hileski was sentenced after pleading no contest last month to operating under the influence of liquor causing death as a fourth-time habitual offender. The judge credited him for 274 days already spent behind bars.

As part of his sentencing, Hileski must pay $12,903.40 in restitution.