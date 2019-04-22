Kent County

Man gets decades in prison for deadly Kent Co. crash

By:

Posted: Apr 22, 2019 05:14 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 22, 2019 05:14 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A habitual offender who fled a hospital after causing a Kent County crash that killed a motorcyclist will spend up to three decades in prison.

A 17th Circuit Court judge Thursday sentenced Joseph Hileski to 17 to 30 years in prison in connection to the July 17 crash that killed 35-year-old Jacob Craft. Police say Hileski ran a red light at Wilson Avenue and Leonard Street NW in Walker, hitting Craft’s motorcycle.

After the crash, Hileski was taken to the hospital, where his jaw was wired shut. He then took off, leading to a search and his eventual recapture.

Hileski was sentenced after pleading no contest last month to operating under the influence of liquor causing death as a fourth-time habitual offender. The judge credited him for 274 days already spent behind bars.

As part of his sentencing, Hileski must pay $12,903.40 in restitution.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show

Photo Galleries
WOTV4Women
Photos: Jump Jam 2019 Photos: Jump Jam 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Jump Jam 2019

WOTV4Women
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt

Photo Galleries