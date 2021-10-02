Man found guilty of murder in 2020 Kentwood shooting

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been found guilty of murder in the 2020 killing of a man in Kentwood.

Kenneth Byrd was found guilty on Sept. 20 of first degree felony murder and armed robbery.

He was also found guilty of felon possessing firearm, possession of firearm at the time of committing or attempting murder, possession of firearm during or while attempting robbery and possession of firearm during commission or attempt of a felony.

On April 12, 2020, police officers responding to reports of a shooting in Kentwood found 43-year-old Ante Andrew Webb with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Byrd was later charged in Webb’s death.

His sentencing has not yet been scheduled.