NELSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in the hospital after he was rescued when he fell through the ice on Sand Lake while ice fishing Saturday morning.

Around 8:15 a.m., crews with the Sand Lake Fire Department were sent to the area of Ritchie Avenue NE and West Lake Street after a man fell through the ice on Sand Lake.

The fire department said crews tried to rescue the man with a boat but had trouble getting to him due to the ice. An assisting crew from the Cannon Fire Department used a hoover craft and were able to get to the man and pull him out of the water.

The man was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown but the fire department said he was conscious and responding.