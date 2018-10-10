Man facing murder charge in shooting of Wyoming mom Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An undated courtesy photo of Tia Mae Randall. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. This still image taken from WOOD TV8 skycam video shows the moment before a Grand Rapids police cruiser hit a murder suspect on US-131. (Sept. 27, 2018) [ + - ]

Warning: This report contains a mug shot of the suspect that some viewers may find graphic.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who led police on a chase into Grand Rapids after allegedly fatally shooting his girlfriend will be charged with open murder, according to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office.

Adam Nolin is expected to be arraigned Wednesday on charges of open murder and felony firearm in the homicide of his girlfriend, Tia Randall. Nolin has also been charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder for allegedly attacking two officers, third-degree fleeing a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a firearm while committing a felony.

Randall, 27, was killed a single gunshot wound on Sept. 27 at Creekside Estates Mobile Home Park near Clyde Park Avenue SW and 54th Street SW in Wyoming. Police were called to the residence around 9 a.m. and used a loudspeaker to call for Nolin to come out before discovering he wasn't there.

Randall's two children were at school at the time of the incident.

Officers later found Nolin's pickup truck on the move, leading to a chase onto northbound US-131. The chase ended when Nolin abandoned his truck that had crashed and shot at officers. Several cruisers had stopped, but one continued and sent him flying.

Officers returned fire before hitting the suspect with the cruiser, but nobody was shot in the incident.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were serious, but not life-threatening, after the incident.