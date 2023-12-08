GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of causing a crash that injured a Kent County sheriff’s deputy faces multiple felony charges, the prosecutor says.

Charges of third-degree fleeing and eluding, resisting an officer causing injury and felonious assault have been filed against Juan Donzell Jones, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced Friday.

The fleeing and eluding charge is a five-year felony and the other counts are both four-year felonies.

In a separate court, Jones also faces drug and weapons charges, including being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of an automatic weapon and possession with intent to deliver marijuana. The weapons charges are both five-year felonies and the marijuana charge is a four-year felony. He also faces a charge of resisting an officer, a felony punishable by up to two years in prison.

Authorities say investigators were working to arrest Jones, 34, in Wyoming on Wednesday when he used his car to ram several other parked vehicles. One of those parked vehicles was shoved into a detective lieutenant, knocking him down and injuring him.

The lieutenant has been released from the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Jones took off, authorities say, but they later found him in an apartment in Gaines Township. He was arrested. Authorities said they found two handguns, a glock switch and marijuana in the apartment where Jones was located.