Man charged with murder in deadly Wyoming crash

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged with murder in a fatal car crash that happened in Wyoming in June.

Ruben Cavasos, 41, of Grand Rapids was arraigned on charges related to the crash on Tuesday.

Police in Wyoming say the crash happened on June 6 around 10 p.m. on 44th Street SW and Byron Center Avenue SW.

They say a car was driving west on 44th Street and ran a red light. The car then collided into another car that was driving south on Byron Center Avenue.

Related Content Several injured after 2 crashes in Wyoming Video

After the cars collided, the westbound car turned onto its side, went into the median barrier and rolled over. The westbound car also hit two other cars while it rolled over.

The drivers and passengers involved in the initial crash were taken to the hospital. The occupants in the other cars were not injured, police say.

The passenger in the southbound car, Jean Lieffers, 78, of Coopersville, died on June 17 from injuries sustained in the crash.

Police say Cavasos was driving at 97 mph at the time of the crash.

After investigators presented the case to prosecutors, Cavasos was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of reckless driving causing serious impairment of body function.

Cavasos is being held at the Kent County Jail.