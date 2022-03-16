WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a man shot and killed his wife’s children’s father outside the Walmart in Wyoming earlier this week.

Tyray Daquion Holliday, 26, faces charges of open murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm in the death of LaVail Dwayne Walker, court documents filed Wednesday show.

Walker and Holliday’s wife have children together.

In the court documents, police said Holliday was shopping at the Walmart on 54th Street near US-131 late Monday afternoon at the same time Walker was dropping off Holliday’s wife at the store. Investigators said “there is no reason to believe either party knew that the other was at the store.”

Walker then drove toward where Holliday had parked and stopped in front of his car.

According to the document, Holliday told investigators that Walker got out of his car and didn’t say anything. He said Walker “had his hand in his pocket and (Holliday) thought that (Walker) may have a gun on him,” going on to say that “he (Holliday) chose to shoot at (Walker) first, not knowing his intentions,” police wrote.

Walker then started running away. Holliday said he shot at him again.

Walker, 29, died at the scene.

“(Holliday) says that (Walker) did not have a gun nor implied he had one,” police wrote.

Police said Holliday recently bought his gun from a local dealer. He does not have a concealed pistol license.

Holliday remained in the Kent County jail Wednesday. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday.