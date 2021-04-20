Man faces federal charges in January auto shop arson

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of setting a Wyoming auto shop on fire now faces federal charges.

Kevin Baker was indicted April 14 on a count of arson and a count of possessing a stolen firearm, recently unsealed federal court documents show.

Indictment documents show the case was put into federal jurisdiction because the business is involved in interstate commerce and because the gun is believed to have crossed state lines.

The fire happened Jan. 17 at Austin-Jordan Engines on Clyde Park Avenue north of 44th Street SW. The building sustained extensive damage. Police found their suspect after realizing a car had been stolen from the auto shop and then tracking that suspect down to another Wyoming business.

Fire crews respond to a fire at Austin-Jordan Engines in Wyoming on Jan. 17, 2021.

The arson charge could land Baker in prison for up to 20 years and the weapons charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.