GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is facing charges for allegedly kidnapping a 13-year-old girl from the Grand Rapids area after being arrested in North Carolina, deputies say.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office has authorized a charge of kidnapping against Marquaress Josephs, 19, of New York. He remains in custody in North Carolina, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say he came to Grand Rapids to meet with the 13-year-old Plainfield Township girl and that the two bought bus tickets to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Sunday.

She was found by the Winston-Salem Police Department around 6:30 p.m. Monday. She is in the care of police, and “arrangements are being made for her return,” the sheriff’s office said Monday.

The sheriff’s office said it continues to work with Child Protective Services and the girl’s family.