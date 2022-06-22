Authorities on the scene of a crash near Cedar Springs on Aug. 29, 2021 .

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has entered a plea in an August 2021 crash near Cedar Springs that killed two people.

Cody Oehme pleaded no contest June 16 to two counts of moving violation causing death.

The charges stem from an Aug. 29, 2021, crash at the intersection of Algoma Avenue NE and 20 Mile Road NE in Solon Township. A westbound pickup truck driver didn’t stop at the intersection, authorities said at the time, and the pickup hit a northbound car.

The passenger of the car, 74-year-old Patricia Behrens, died at the scene. Her husband, 73-year-old Jack Behrens, was driving. He died at the hospital from his injuries, officials say.

Oehme was charged in January. While authorities initially said they suspected alcohol was involved, prosecutors said testing found Oehme’s blood alcohol content level was below the state’s legal limit for driving.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 18.