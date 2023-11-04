PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An 82-year-old man is dead following a crash on US-131 Saturday night in Comstock Park, according to Michigan State Police.

It happened around 8:54 p.m. Troopers responded to a call about a car crashing into a tree on northbound US-131 between West River and Post Drive in Plainfield Township.

MSP said that the car went off the road, into the median and hit a tree.

The 82-year-old man, from Petoskey, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An 80-year-old woman riding with the man sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.