Man convicted in wife’s 2017 stabbing death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kentwood man was found guilty Wednesday of stabbing and killing his wife in 2017.

Nicklas Sheridan was convicted of first-degree murder. It took a jury only an hour to reach a verdict.

Breann Sheridan, 21, died Dec. 15, 2017, at the couple’s Kentwood apartment. Nicklas Sheridan claimed that he killed her in self-defense, saying she drew the knife on him, he wrestled it away from her and then stabbed her. But authorities say she had defensive wounds and that they found blood in several rooms of the apartment.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 27. Sheridan, 34, will be ordered to spend the rest of his life in prison.