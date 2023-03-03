GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who shot and killed a 13-year-old in Kentwood while chasing a group who stole his car has been convicted of murder.

Justin House, of Grand Rapids, was found guilty Friday of second-degree murder and felony firearm, the prosecutor confirmed to News 8.

An undated courtesy photo of Jamarion McCuller.

He shot and killed 13-year-old Jamarion McCuller on 29th Street near Broadmoor Avenue in Kentwood on March 12, 2022. Authorities say that House’s car had been reported stolen earlier that day. When he found it, the people in it got out and started running away. He fired one shot, killing Jamarion.

House was still at the scene when police arrived. He was arrested but released two days later because the prosecutor needed more information. The second-degree murder charge was issued about a month later and House turned himself in. His trial began Tuesday.

Jamarion’s mother acknowledged to News 8 in April 2020 that her son was a passenger in the stolen car but said he didn’t deserve to die.

“If it went how it did, you should have just found the car and stood there and called the police and waited for the police to come,” Sharee Kendricks said. “There was no reason a gun should have been involved and nobody’s kid should be dead, especially not mine. It wasn’t your job to pursue like you were an officer… I would rather see my son in jail than dead.”