GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kent County jury has found a man guilty of shooting and killing another man in Grandville in 2020.

Jerell Chapman, 20, was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder, assault with intent to commit murder, discharging a weapon from a vehicle causing death and three counts of felony firearm.

He was acquitted on a count of carrying a concealed weapon.

An undated courtesy of Alex Disla.

The charges stem from the Oct. 2, 2020, death of Alex Disla, 19, who was shot and killed while behind the wheel of a vehicle on Wilson Avenue SW near Blackhawk Drive. Chapman was arrested the next day in Kentwood.

Chapman was previously scheduled to stand trial starting in January but that was delayed because of the pandemic.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 8.